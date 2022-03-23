Global crises involving authoritarian states and concerns about animal cruelty are prompting Congress to scrutinize U.S.-funded research at labs overseas and mull whether taxpayer dollars should be redirected toward projects at home.

Republican senators this month told the Biden administration to cancel a grant that funded spinal research on cats at state-owned labs in Russia, which invaded Ukraine, and lawmakers still have questions about how grant funding was spent at a virology lab in Wuhan, China, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns about rogue regimes are layered on top of bipartisan concern about the mistreatment of animals.

The Government Accountability Office, a key government watchdog, told The Washington Times it accepted a request from Congress to review what’s going on at 300 labs in 57 countries that conduct animal research with U.S. tax dollars.

Those labs may not have the rigorous laws governing animal welfare that are in place in the U.S., said the GAO.

The GAO launched the probe after Rep. Brian Mast, Florida Republican, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, California Democrat, and over two dozen members from both parties asked for the review last year.

“There’s been a notable push among members to take a serious look at the research NIH is funding, particularly as it relates to animal testing and authoritarian regimes. There have been multiple letters sent and bills introduced, and I would expect that this is a push that’ll continue or ramp up in light of current events,” Mast spokeswoman AnnMarie Graham said. “Rep. Mast would support efforts to shift funding to domestic research where there can be more accountability to taxpayers on how the dollars are spent.”

The coronavirus crisis thrust NIH funding abroad into the spotlight, with Republicans saying they have lingering questions about how a sub-grant awarded to EcoHealth was used at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is located in the city where the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The lawmakers question whether the work performed with U.S. backing amounted to gain-of-function research that could make viruses more deadly and point to signs of reporting lapses around their research, though NIH officials say there is no way the projects were related to the virus that devastated the globe.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified scrutiny of work performed in overseas labs with close ties to governments that are considered bad actors.

Rep. Lisa McLain, Michigan Republican, and other lawmakers demanded the early cancelation of a grant after White Coat Waste Project revealed the NIH provided funding totaling over $549,000 to Russia’s state-run Pavlov Institute of Physiology in November. The money, in part, went to fund spinal cord research on cats.

Specifically, the cats had a portion of their brains removed, while electrodes were implanted in their spines. The animals were then forced to walk on treadmills for hours on end while scientists studied the impact on their spinal cords.

Ms. McLain is also gathering co-sponsors for a bill she filed in October to respond to growing unease with spending U.S. tax dollars in countries with authoritarian tendencies. The Accountability in Foreign Animal Research (AFAR) Act would prevent U.S. tax dollars from being used to conduct or support research on vertebrate animals in foreign countries that are considered adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela’s Maduro regime.

Her office said four labs in Russia and 27 labs in China are actively eligible to receive NIH funding.

“When we send U.S. tax dollars over to Russia or any of our adversaries for that matter, we truly don’t have any idea where those funds are going,” Ms. McLain said in a video for The White Coat Waste Project, which opposes forcing taxpayers to pay for animal experiments at home or abroad. “Look at the regulations and the security [in these foreign labs], they’re no more secure than a dentist office.”

The NIH maintains a web-based database of grant awards by location and organization at https://report.nih.gov/award/index.cfm.

The White Coat Waste Project searched the database and estimated there were just over 700 U.S.-funded projects costing roughly $316 million in foreign nations in fiscal 2021. That’s up from a decade-low of 646 foreign projects in fiscal 2017, though far below the more than 1,000 projects it found in each of fiscal years 2012 through 2015.

“There is definitely a downward trend in NIH-funded research overseas, but there are still hundreds of projects,” said the group’s spokesman, Justin Goodman.

He said their list doesn’t include sub-awards, however, such as pass-through money that went to the Wuhan lab through the U.S.-backed grantee.

Legislative aides say some grants flow overseas because American scientists find opportunities to work with colleagues abroad and then tap into funding streams back home in the U.S.

In other cases, the situation on the ground in a specific country makes it the most salient spot for research. For instance, scientists have been studying coronavirus in bat caves in China for years before the pandemic.

The NIH defended its outflow of dollars to other nations, saying an increasingly interconnected world demands it and allows the U.S. to benefit from discoveries abroad.

“We know now more than ever that diseases do not respect borders. Globalization has increased the movement of people and products around the world so diseases can spread more quickly, as the pandemic has demonstrated,” the agency told The Times. “Global health research helps prevent and treat diseases not only in other countries but in the United States as well. Americans can benefit enormously from research that has taken place elsewhere.”

The agency said Pedialyte, the everyday product used to hydrate children when they have diarrhea or other complications, was developed by researchers in Bangladesh who were trying to combat cholera. Other times, tropical diseases that are found in the U.S. are far more common in other places, so it is easier to study them there, or foreign nations have concentrations of animals with a disease that is representative of similar problems in humans, such as Chinese water buffalo that have a strain of schistosomiasis that mimics the natural schistosome parasite infection in humans.

The NIH also said its animal experiments go through a “rigorous review process to assess their scientific and technical merit, which includes an assessment of the applicants’ plans for the protection of research animals.”

“Reviewers examine the justification for using animals in each study, whether the research goals can be accomplished using an alternative model, and interventions to minimize pain and distress,” the agency said.

Lawmakers continue to object to experiments they consider to be wasteful or harmful. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, objected in recent years to a British university project that cost $708,000 to study nicotine addiction in certain fishes.

“Everybody agrees that nicotine addiction is a problem. But you have to be smoking something other than nicotine if you think the solution is to ship American tax dollars abroad to addict zebrafish to nicotine,” Mr. Paul wrote in his 2019 “Festivus Report” on perceived government waste.

While global crises cast a spotlight on getting entangled with certain nations, many lawmakers are expressly motivated by concerns over animal welfare.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, a California Democrat who is retiring at the end of this year, has a long track record on the subject. During the last decade, she spearheaded efforts to get NIH to stop sourcing dogs from “Class B” dealers who obtain the animals randomly from other owners instead of raising them on their own.

Her name appears first among signatories of the letter that pressed the GAO to scrutinize the NIH’s oversight of taxpayer-funded animal research at foreign institutions.

In the letter, lawmakers said projects taking place outside the U.S. are ultimately subject only to foreign animal-welfare laws, rather than more rigorous protections that govern projects involving primates, dogs, mice and other animals in projects at home.

“The apparent lack of adequate oversight of foreign animal research raises serious questions about animal welfare, scientific rigor, research integrity and even national security. As the NIH has noted, a lack of rigor and transparency in animal research compromises its value and contributes to wasted time, money and animals’ lives,” they wrote in the letter.

The GAO pulled together a panel to work on the project and has met with some lawmakers who requested the review. The final report is not expected until late this year or early 2023.

Mr. Goodman, at the White Coast Waste Project, said his group is enthusiastic about the added scrutiny. The letter demanding a GAO probe was signed by lawmakers on both the political right and left — from Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas conservative, to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting member from liberal Washington.

“We’ve been very encouraged to see that cutting taxpayer funding for wasteful, cruel and dangerous animal experiments in foreign labs is an issue that unites lawmakers across the political spectrum,” Mr. Goodman said, “whether their concern is national security, wasteful government spending, animal welfare or all of the above.”

• Haris Alic contributed to this report.

