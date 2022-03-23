The Russian government on Wednesday allowed U.S. consulate officials to meet with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in the country for more than a month.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on CNN Wednesday that Griner is in “good condition.”

“There’s only so much I can say but what I can say is that our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition,” Price said. “And we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.”

Griner, who plays professionally in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in an airport near Moscow in February after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. A criminal case was then opened, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to a report from the Russian news agency Tass, Griner’s detention was recently extended until May 19 by a Moscow court. She could be detained before a trial for 12-18 months, per Russian law.

Price said last week that “everything” is being done “to support Brittney Griner, to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release.”

Griner is one of the most popular female basketball players in the world. A former national champion at Baylor, the 6-foot-9 star is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a WNBA champion and one of the few women to dunk in a women’s basketball game.

• Jacob Calvin Meyer can be reached at jmeyer@washingtontimes.com.