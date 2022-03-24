The American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary told senators Thursday that it has unanimously concluded that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is well qualified to serve on the high court, giving her a glowing evaluation.

Ann Claire Williams, committee chairwoman, said hundreds of judges, lawyers and colleagues have described Judge Jackson as “brilliant, beyond reproach” and “humble.”

“The question we kept asking ourselves: ‘How does one human being do so much so extraordinarily well?’” said Ms. Williams.

The ABA has been evaluating Supreme Court nominees for more than 60 years.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to meet Monday to take up Judge Jackson’s nomination after she fielded questions from the senators for two days about her judicial philosophy and record this week.

Senate Democrats hope to have her confirmed before leaving for Easter recess, which begins April 8.

She will be replacing retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is scheduled to retire at the end of the court‘s term, which wraps up in June.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.