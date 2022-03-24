Arizona residents can now store a digital version of their driver’s license on their iPhones, Apple announced Wednesday.

Arizona has become the first state to allow people to add their IDs directly to the Wallet app, Apple said.

Travelers can present the digital ID at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport security checkpoints.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

Digital IDs present only the information needed to complete the interaction, and the user can verify and authorize the data before it’s shared. Face ID and Touch ID help ensure that only the person who added the ID to their device can use it.

Apple said Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Puerto Rico would support the feature.

The company announced in September that Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah would add digital IDs soon.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.