The U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s war on their country, the White House announced Thursday.

The Biden administration will also provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to those impacted by war and an additional $320 million to promote democracy and human rights in Ukraine and its neighbors.

“In addition to assisting people in need within Ukraine, we are supporting the efforts of Ukraine’s neighbors and the European Union to welcome and host millions of refugees. And we will do our part to welcome Ukrainians to the United States,” the White House said.

The administration will allow the Ukrainians to enter the U.S. through a range of avenues, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, nonimmigrant, immigrant visas, and other means. A focus will be on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the U.S., the White House said.

A senior administration official said the U.S. is committed to protecting those it considers to be the most vulnerable, including gay and transgender individuals, refugees with medical conditions, and dissidents.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks, the official said.

More than 10 million people have been uprooted by the war, according to the United Nations. It is estimated that 3.6 million refugees have fled the country, with most going to Poland.

The announcement coincided with President Biden’s visit to Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO and G7 leaders about how to respond to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

