President Biden said Thursday that China understands that it would face severe economic consequences if it provides assistance to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“I think that China understands that its economic futures are much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia,” Mr. Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit to plot its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “And so I’m hopeful that he [Chinese President Xi Jinping] does not get engaged.”

Mr. Biden said he had a “very straightforward conversation” with Mr. Xi last week about whether it would aid Russia.

He said he told Mr. Xi that several U.S. and foreign companies have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and that any move to assist Russia would put China in “significant jeopardy.” Mr. Biden said repeatedly that he had not issued any threats to Beijing.

