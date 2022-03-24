Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy‘s impassioned video plea to Thursday’s gathering of NATO leaders in Brussels for emergency military aid effectively dropped what had been Kyiv’s No. 1 ask in the unequal fight to hold off invading Russian forces — a no-fly zone to block Russian fighter jets from the skies over its smaller neighbor.

Mr. Zelenskyy appeared to be bowing to reality in an address to President Biden and other top officials while continuing to press Western powers for more planes, tanks and missiles “without restrictions.”

“The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation, by giving us all the weapons we need,” Mr. Zelenskyy said from Kyiv, which his government still controls a full month after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops across the border.

The Ukrainian leader expressed thanks for Western military aid supplied so far, but could not hide his frustration that more help was not forthcoming, noting he had asked for the no-fly zone on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded, and that Kyiv has yet to get a definitive answer from the West on requests for tanks, fighter jets and other military assets.

“This is the worst thing about war. We’re not to have a clear answer from the West to requests for help,” he said.

But NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted again Wednesday that NATO would not set up a no-fly zone mission in Ukraine, saying it would necessitate in time direct attacks on Russian assets if it was to be effective.

“A no-fly zone means that we need to take out Russian air defense systems in Russia, which are covering their airspace over Ukraine,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “And it means that we have to be ready to shoot down Russian planes. That will most likely lead to a full-fledged conflict.”

Behind the back-and-forth was a deeper, long-running strategic debate about a relatively new wartime tool, one that’s been used only three times in history — and never in a conflict involving a major world power such as Russia. Although Mr. Zelenskyy Thursday appeared to recognize reality in his remarks to NATO leader, Kyiv for weeks had argued that the U.S. and its NATO partners must establish and enforce a no-fly zone in its skies, casting the move as one of the few ways to give the Ukrainian military a fighting chance to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion for good.

The Biden administration and its European allies have steadfastly resisted calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, rejecting passionate pleas from Mr. Zelenskyy and others who believe the West’s air power is a trump card that could save tens of thousands of lives and preserve the democratically elected government in Kyiv.

There’s good reason for such reluctance, specialists say, as a no-fly zone brings with it a near-guarantee that U.S. jets would ultimately be forced to shoot down Russian planes or target Russian ground missile batteries that call Washington’s bluff. In past instances, from Iraq to Bosnia, no-fly zones were contested by the enemy and led to direct confrontations with the U.S. military.

In perhaps the most famous incident, a U.S. F-16 piloted by Air Force Capt. Scott O’Grady was shot down by Serbian forces while patrolling a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Bosnia in 1995. He survived six days behind enemy lines before being rescued.

The fallout would be even greater in Ukraine, critics contend. Air combat between the U.S. and Russia would be the likely result of a no-fly zone, and such a confrontation could spark World War III and perhaps even lead to a nuclear exchange.

“As a matter of international law, Ukraine can grant foreign air forces the right to patrol its airspace in collective self-defense. However, if it became necessary for those foreign aircraft to enforce the no-fly zone with lethal force against hostile Russian aircraft breaching it, an international armed conflict would exist between Russia and the foreign nation whose aircraft are involved,” said retired Air Force Gen. Charles J. Dunlap Jr., now the executive director of the Center on Law, Ethics and National Security at Duke University.

“No-fly zones are complex operations requiring expert command and control, deconfliction, logistics, and more, including provision for combat search and rescue for aircrew that might be downed in Russian-controlled territory,” Gen. Dunlap told The Washington Times. “We also need to be concerned about the risk of friendly-fire as thousands of man-portable anti-aircraft missiles have been provided to the Ukrainians in recent weeks, and we don’t necessarily know how well trained they are on the use of these weapons in a chaotic combat setting.”

From a purely legal perspective, national security law scholars say a no-fly zone could be established by an international body such as the United Nations. But that route isn’t an option in Ukraine, given Russia‘s veto power as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The other avenue would be a formal request from Kyiv. Such a request would seem to satisfy international legal requirements, though other major world powers — Russia and perhaps China — would likely deem the no-fly zone illegal because it lacked formal UN approval. Indeed, a detailed analysis of no-fly zones prepared by the British parliament earlier this month found “some no-fly zones have a disputed legal basis, especially where they are established without UN Security Council approval.”

“In these cases, countries imposing the [no-fly zone] have cited humanitarian concerns,” the House of Commons Library research briefing said.

‘It is combat’

An unfolding humanitarian catastrophe was at the heart of Ukraine‘s desperate calls for a no-fly zone. Russian forces have hammered cities across the country, especially the port city of Mariupol, causing untold destruction, killing scores of civilians and sparking a massive migration crisis in eastern Europe.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian side into a source of death for thousands of people,” Mr. Zelenskyy told Congress in an emotional speech last week when he was still pressing Washington and other Western capitals to approve a no-fly mission.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for — to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask … a no-fly zone?” he said.

But there’s no precedent for a no-fly zone over a country like Ukraine, given its geopolitical importance as a flashpoint between Russia and the West. Nor has such a prohibition ever been enforced on a nation such as Russia, which boasts one of the world’s largest militaries and the planet’s biggest stockpile of nuclear warheads.

The term itself was coined after the Gulf War, when the U.S., Britain and France dominated the skies over northern and southern Iraq and prevented Saddam Hussein’s jets from even taking off. Those zones were intended to stop Saddam from carrying out airstrikes on his people, including the minority Kurdish population in northern Iraq and Shiite Muslims in southern regions of the country.

Iraq did not immediately comply with the new concept of a no-fly zone. Iraqi forces fired anti-aircraft weapons at U.S. jets. And in 1992, an American plane shot down an Iraqi jet that crossed into the nation’s southern no-fly zone.

Those incidents are fresh in the minds of Pentagon leaders who have stressed that a no-fly zone by definition requires the use of force.

“‘No-fly zone’ has a nice air policing sound to it, but I participated in one as a young officer on an aircraft carrier way back in the early ‘90s. It is combat. You have to be willing to shoot and to be shot at,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told ABC News earlier this month. “President Biden has made it clear that U.S. troops are not going to be fighting in Ukraine, and there’s a good reason for that because the United States getting involved in combat in Ukraine right now or over the skies of Ukraine right now leads to war with Russia. And there’s very little that you can see that would make sense for this war to be escalated between two nuclear powers.”

Despite the U.S.-Iraqi clashes and the daily risk to Western troops, the no-fly zones over Iraq through the 1990s effectively neutralized one of the Iraqi dictator’s biggest weapons to terrorize his own people.

Fresh off that relative success, NATO launched “Operation Deny Flight” over Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1993. That no-fly zone led to regular clashes over a period of years. Multiple U.S. and NATO aircraft were shot down by Serbian anti-aircraft missiles, including the F-16 flown by Capt. O’Grady.

The world’s most recent no-fly zone came in 2011, when the Security Council established a protected air corridor over Libya amid that country’s civil war. Russia and China abstained from the Security Council vote. The no-fly zone in Libya, the UN said, authorized the international body “to take all necessary measures to protect civilians under threat of attack in the country.”

In Ukraine, military analysts warn that a no-fly zone would almost surely lead to a broader war and may not even carry the benefits Mr. Zelenskyy and other proponents had been hoping for.

“The establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would unquestionably be a major escalation in the conflict and would bring NATO and possibly other European forces into direct conflict with Russian forces. It’s also not clear what military advantage might accrue,” retired Air Force Col. Mike Pietrucha and Marine Corps and Air Force officer Mike Benitez wrote in a recent piece for Warontherocks.com.

“The majority of Ukrainian civilian casualties seem not to be inflicted by air power but by artillery,” they wrote. “Russian precision strikes seem to be inflicted by ballistic and cruise missiles, which once fired cannot be interdicted by aircraft in a no-fly zone.”

But Mr. Zelenskyy warned the NATO leaders their reluctance to step up more in Kyiv’s defense now could lead to the larger war they say they fear.

“I’m sure you understand now that Russia isn’t going to stop at Ukraine,” he said. “It will not. It will go further against the eastern members of NATO — the Baltic states and Poland, definitely. Will NATO stop worrying how Russia will respond?”

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.