California State University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to eliminate SAT and ACT exams from the school’s admission criteria, officials announced Wednesday.

Acting Cal State system Chancellor Steve Relyea said the decision will help “level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds.”

Critics argue that the tests put minority and low-income applicants at a disadvantage, noting that wealthy parents can easily pay for extensive test preparation.

“In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on the high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success,” Mr. Relyea said in a statement.

The Cal State system — its 23 campuses make it the nation’s largest four-year college system — suspended the test requirement for 2021-22 and 2022-23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move aligns Cal State with the “test-free” admission process adopted by the University of California college system last fall.

Standardized test scores can help place students into the correct level math and English classes. But CSU said it will use a “multi-factored admission criteria” moving forward.

