Rep. Filemon Vela, Texas Democrat, will resign from Congress in the next few weeks to accept a position with the law firm Akin Gump.

Mr. Vela, 59, previously announced he would not seek reelection this year, and his intent to resign will put House Democrats at a further disadvantage trying to hold onto their slim majority.

Mr. Vela hasn’t given a date when he will step down, but his departure will trigger a special election in the 34th Congressional District, which includes counties on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The news of Mr. Vela’s decision was first reported by Punchbowl News. Mr. Vela did not provide a reason behind his decision to resign from his seat.

Mr. Vela was first elected in 2012 and currently serves as the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Dozens of House Democrats have announced their retirements for 2022, giving Republicans an edge in an already bullish year for the GOP.

Mr. Vela’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

