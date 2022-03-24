Four teenagers in New Orleans — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — face second-degree murder charges after a Monday afternoon carjacking that killed 73-year-old Linda Frickey, according to police.

Ms. Frickey’s arm was severed after she was caught in her car’s seatbelt and dragged a block as the suspects attempted to flee, officials said Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Orleans Police Department Chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the teens’ arrest and two were turned in by their parents.

Chief Ferguson said he would ask the Orleans Parish District Attorney to charge them as adults.

“Look at the nature of the crime,” Chief Ferguson said at a news conference Tuesday. “Look at the brazenness, in broad daylight, with no regard to this woman hanging from the vehicle.”

Mr. Ferguson said the juveniles had been arrested before, but he didn’t comment further. Their names have not been released.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.