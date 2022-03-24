The hacking group Anonymous claims that they will release 35,000 files containing “secret agreements” after hacking the Central Bank of Russia.
The Central Bank is tasked with protecting the Russian ruble — the value of the Russian currency has dropped considerably since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Anonymous warned Western companies earlier this week, saying they must cease operations in Russia or risk facing cyberattacks.
The attack came after Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina tried to resign.
Ms. Nabiullina’s request was denied by President Vladimir Putin, according to NDTV. She was nominated for a new five-year term last week.
Ms. Nabiullina has not commented on her reappointment.