The hacking group Anonymous claims that they will release 35,000 files containing “secret agreements” after hacking the Central Bank of Russia.

The Central Bank is tasked with protecting the Russian ruble — the value of the Russian currency has dropped considerably since the invasion of Ukraine began.

JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/lop140ytcp — Anonymous TV (@YourAnonTV) March 23, 2022

Anonymous warned Western companies earlier this week, saying they must cease operations in Russia or risk facing cyberattacks.

Press Release: We call on all companies that continue to operate in Russia by paying taxes to the budget of the Kremlin’s criminal regime: Pull out of Russia! We give you 48 hours to reflect and withdraw from Russia or else you will be under our target! #Anonymous #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/7HO9UzeBoc — Anonymous TV (@YourAnonTV) March 20, 2022

The attack came after Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina tried to resign.

Ms. Nabiullina’s request was denied by President Vladimir Putin, according to NDTV. She was nominated for a new five-year term last week.

Ms. Nabiullina has not commented on her reappointment.

