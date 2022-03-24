Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is fine, according to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who spoke briefly to TMZ on Wednesday.

The news outlet caught up with Justice Breyer outside Cafe Milano in Washington, where he gave a brief update on the condition of Justice Thomas, who was hospitalized last Friday with flu-like symptoms.

It’s not clear whether Justice Thomas, 73, is still in the hospital. He has missed oral arguments at the high court this week.

The court has said Justice Thomas does not have COVID-19.

Asked by TMZ about the confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Justice Breyer said of the Senate proceedings, “Their politics is not my affair. My affair is done.”

Justice Breyer, 83, has announced his retirement at the end of the court‘s current term. President Biden nominated Judge Jackson to replace him.

The court didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment about Justice Thomas‘ condition.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.