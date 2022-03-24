Leaders of NATO’s member states on Thursday decided to extend the term of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for about 18 months amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Stoltenberg said he was honored to be able to remain at NATO’s top civilian position until Sept. 30, 2023.

“As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,” he tweeted.

Mr. Stoltenberg was Norway’s prime minister from March 2000 to October 2001 and again from 2005 to 2013. He was named NATO secretary-general in 2014.

President Biden and other leaders of the NATO member states are in Brussels for an emergency summit to address the worsening situation in Ukraine. Later he will meet with the members of the G7 nations and the European Union, officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.