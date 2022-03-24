Three-quarters of voters in swing districts see the Democratic Party as being “out of touch,” according to a new survey conducted by the House Republicans’ campaign arm.

The poll, conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, found President Biden had a 40% approval rating in swing districts, compared to 55% of voters who disapprove.

Among those voters in swing districts, Mr. Biden’s approval among Hispanic voters dropped by 10 percentage points since February.

The same poll found 75% of voters found Democrats “out of touch” and “condescending” toward voters.

The voters surveyed listed the economy, jobs and inflation as their top concerns going into the 2022 midterm elections.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered likely voters March 12-16. It has an error margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Democrats face a challenging election year, given the party’s control of the White House and dozens of members set to retire their congressional seats.

The NRCC is targeting more than 60 vulnerable Democrats in swing districts in hopes of flipping at least five seats, which would give Republicans control of the House.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has outraised Republicans, particularly in their frontline districts, which include candidates seeking to oust vulnerable GOP incumbents.

DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York said fundraising and new congressional district maps will largely favor his party, despite national challenges.

“I want to make sure people understand we’re beating them on fundraising,” Mr. Maloney said earlier this month. “There are outside groups raising a lot of money, and we want to take that very seriously. We are outperforming them both on the direct race and cash on hand.”

