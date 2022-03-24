New York City’s police union on Wednesday said Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to let athletes and performing artists work in the city without showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination should be extended to cops and other public employees who served on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The city Police Benevolent Association said the Democratic mayor’s policy reversal, which will let Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving play in home games for the first time, imposes a double standard in the Big Apple because mandates on municipal workers and other private-sector employees will remain.

“We have been suing the city for months over its arbitrary and capricious vaccine mandate — this is exactly what we’re talking about. If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting the city in the middle of a crime crisis,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. “While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID themselves. They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now.”

Mr. Adams is expected to announce the limited changes to vaccine rules on Thursday. Politico first reported the news.

The mandates are a holdover from former Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who imposed mandates on municipal employees and issued sweeping rules on private-sector employees before leaving office in January.

Mr. Adams lifted a separate requirement that forced restaurants, performance halls and other venues to check vaccination status at the door, and he got rid of the mask mandate in schools. Yet until now, he had resisted calls to let Mr. Irving play at the Barclays Center, saying the point guard should get vaccinated.

NBA star LeBron James and others questioned the logic behind the ban on Mr. Irving in New York City since he could play elsewhere — he recently dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic — and unvaccinated opposing players could play at Barclays and Madison Square Garden.

Mr. Adams is set to announce the change at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. The prospect of Mets or New York Yankees players sitting out home games after Opening Day in April is widely considered a factor in the change, though is fueling the outcry about unequal treatment.

Curtis Sliwa, the GOP nominee who lost the mayor’s race to Mr. Adams, and Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for governor, planned to speak outside Citi Field ahead of the mayor and call for the cancelation of all virus mandates.

“This is just such hypocrisy. You give the millionaire ballplayers a pass but if the same people were serving the hot dogs, the peanuts, the Cracker Jacks and the tickets, they would not get a pass,” Mr. Sliwa said in a phone interview.

“And worse yet, the civil servants, who were the heroes of the pandemic because they crawled in the belly of the beast —they become zeroes because they got fired,” he said. “It’s time to get rid of it all. New York is so behind the rest of the country when it comes to these things.”

Jay Varma, who served as a health adviser to Mr. de Blasio, said the disconnect between powerful entertainers and everyone else could cause legal problems.

On Twitter, he quipped that “vaccines work” unless you are rich and powerful, in which case “lobbying works.”

“This mandate has always been about NYC employers,” he wrote. “It had legal standing because applied to all. The #KyrieCarveOut opens City up to entire scheme being voided by courts as ‘arbitrary and capricious.’”

