Two Iowa teens used baseball bats to kill their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, police said in court documents released on Tuesday.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller — both 16 years old — are charged with murder, accused of killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber, according to the court documents.

Mr. Goodale revealed graphic details in Snapchat messages about how the two teens followed, killed and hid their teacher’s body, the court records said.

Graber’s body was discovered in Chautauqua Park — located about 95 miles southeast of Des Moines — on Nov. 3, according to court documents. Surveillance video shows Graber arriving at the park around 4 p.m., but a pickup truck followed her as she left.

Police said they confiscated baseball bats while searching the teenagers’ homes and recovered clothing that appeared to have blood in Mr. Goodale’s home.

A hearing for Mr. Miller was put on hold Thursday, pending a review by the Iowa Supreme Court, The Associated Press said.

His lawyer, Christine Branstad, seeks to suppress evidence acquired by investigators through a police interview and physical evidence obtained using search warrants, AP reported.

A judge rejected the defense’s request to prohibit the media from attending a hearing later this week, deciding if the teens will be charged as adults or juveniles.

Mr. Goodale’s trial is set for Aug. 23, and Mr. Miller’s will begin on Nov. 1.

