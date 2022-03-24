Russian forces have “almost certainly” suffered thousands of casualties during the Ukraine invasion and will probably tap other streams to compensate for their losses, British intelligence officials said Thursday.

“Russia is likely now looking to mobilize its reservist and conscript manpower, as well as private military companies and foreign mercenaries, to replace these considerable losses,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence tweeted. “It is unclear how these groups will integrate into the Russian ground forces in Ukraine and the impact this will have on combat effectiveness.”

The actual number of Russian deaths in Ukraine is a bit unclear. The Kremlin has maintained an official tally closer to 500, but U.S. and NATO officials said the real number is probably between 3,000 and 10,000.

The West is counting on the heavy toll to put additional pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to rethink his unprovoked assault.

Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it destroyed a Russian ship at a port near Berdyansk, which is occupied by Russian forces.

Deputy defense minister, Anna Malyar, said the ship could carry up to 20 tanks, 45 armored personnel carriers and 400 paratroopers, according to The New York Times.

“This is a huge target that was hit by our military,” she said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.