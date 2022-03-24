Former President Donald Trump sued Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and others involved in years of allegations that his 2016 campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The lengthy lawsuit filed Thursday claims the Clinton campaign, Democratic National Committee and others conspired in a fraudulent manner and obstructed justice — preventing the president from doing his job while in office. The complaint also says Mr. Trump was forced to spend more than $24 million defending him against the false allegation he had worked with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“Acting in concert, the defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the 108-page complaint reads. “The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”

The former president listed more than two dozen defendants in the lawsuit, including: Mrs. Clinton, the DNC, the Perkins Coie law firm, Michael Sussman, former DNC chair John Podesta, Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, former Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, Christopher Steele, Mr. Comey, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Kevin Clinesmith, and former FBI official Andrew McCabe, among others.

He claims the Clinton campaign and its allies worked in concert to create false allegations that Mr. Trump worked with Russia in an effort to discredit his candidacy and to spearhead federal investigations. They used the media to bolster the allegations, according to the lawsuit.

“The Clinton Campaign and DNC—admittedly on a ‘mission’ to ‘raise the alarm’ about their contrived Trump-Russia link—repeatedly fed disinformation to the media and shamelessly promoted their false narratives,” the complaint read.

The litigation, filed in federal court in Florida, asks the judge to order a jury trial as the former president seeks to recover financial damages.

“It was a goal of the Defendants’ conspiracy, and indeed a foreseeable and natural consequence of the same, that this substantial economic harm would befall Trump. The Plaintiff does not claim nor seek any compensation for damage to his reputation, but rather, he seeks damages for the cost of dealing with the legal issues and political issues,” the lawsuit states.

The allegations that Mr. Trump’s campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 election led to a two-year probe headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, which did not result in any criminal charges against the former president or his family.

However, a Senate report issued in 2020 found Russia used Paul Manafort, a political operative who worked for Mr. Trump in 2016, to help Mr. Trump win the election, according to Reuters.

