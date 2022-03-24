A group of Georgia voters filed a challenge Thursday that claims Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene played a role in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and is ineligible to serve in the House or be a candidate for office.

The complaint before Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleges that Ms. Greene, a Republican, encouraged protesters and is disqualified under a provision of the 14th Amendment that says no member of Congress “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

“Greene was involved in either planning the attack on January 6, or alternatively the planning of the pre-attack demonstration and/or march on the Capitol with the advance knowledge that it was substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection after taking an oath, as a member of Congress to support the Constitution,” the challenge by a group called Free Speech for People says.

The group cites, in part, Ms. Greene’s support for former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud and attempts to get Vice President Mike Pence to avoid certifying electoral votes, and her description of Jan. 6 as “our 1776 moment.”

Mr. Raffensperger must seek a hearing before an administrative judge to determine if Ms. Greene is qualified for office, according to Axios.

The Washington Times reached out to Ms. Greene’s congressional office for comment.

The same advocacy group is trying to boot Rep. Madison Cawthorn from the ballot in North Carolina, citing his involvement in a rally near the White House before the protesters marched to the Capitol.

