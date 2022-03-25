City officials in Ukraine estimate that 300 people died in the Russian airstrike on a theater in Mariupol nine days ago that sparked shock and global condemnation.

Officials based their estimate on eyewitness reports in the aftermath of the March 16 airstrike, though it has been difficult to get firm information from the besieged city because of the breakdown in basic services, according to CNN.

“Unfortunately, we start the day with bad news,” Mariupol city council said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

Hundreds of people had taken shelter in the Drama Theater in Mariupol because of constant attacks by Russian Vladimir Putin’s army.

Aerial photos show the Russian word for children had been painted outside the theater in large letters.

“The occupier knew where he was hitting,” the council said. “He knew what the consequences might be, and anyway the bombs fell on this place.”

The Italian government has said it will help Ukraine rebuild the theater after the war.

