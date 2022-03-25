Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said young voters feel underappreciated by President Biden’s efforts, despite their work to help get him elected in 2020.

The New York Democrat said Democrats must focus on reaching out to people beyond independent voters, and focus on youth who typically vote for the party.

“We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle of the road, increasingly narrow band of independent voters,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez told NY1. “This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among [the] Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren’t necessarily being seen.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal firebrand, has been critical of the Biden administration for not going far enough on social issues.

The lawmaker said the president should have focused more on immigration reform and getting rid of student loan debt in his annual State of the Union address last month.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s latest comments come as House Democrats enter a challenging midterm year.

House Republicans need to flip just five seats to take back the majority.

Additionally, dozens of House Democrats have announced their plans to retire this year.

