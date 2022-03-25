President Biden will host the Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong next week, the White House announced Friday.

Mr. Lee will meet with Mr. Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders will discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The president also looks forward to deepening cooperation on a range of shared interests, including upholding freedom of the seas, advancing supply chain resiliency, addressing the crisis in Burma and fighting climate change,” Ms. Psaki said.

Singapore is the largest U.S. trading partner in southeast Asia and the 18th largest overall, according to the State Department.

Mr. Lee will visit with Mr. Biden during a week-long trip to the U.S., which includes meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet officials and members of Congress.

Mr. Lee first met Mr. Biden last year at the Group of 20 summit in Rome.

