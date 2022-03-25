The most moderate Democrat in the Senate announced Friday he would be supporting President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s confirmation.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III announced on Twitter he will vote for the judge, saying he’s studied her record and testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

“Judge Jackson’s record and career are exemplary,” he said.

The announcement signals Democrats will be able to confirm the judge by the chamber’s Easter recess, which begins April 8, as they had planned.

With a 50-50 partisan split in the Senate, Democratic leaders could not afford to lose a single vote in favor of her nomination if Republicans unite against her. Vice President Kamala Harris would have the tiebreaking vote if no senator breaks ranks.

Judge Jackson will be replacing retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is scheduled to retire at the end of the court’s term, which wraps up in June.

Once confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black female justice and the sixth woman in history to serve on the Supreme Court.

