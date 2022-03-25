The IRS is still paying pandemic benefits to dead people, the agency’s inspector general has revealed in a new report that identified tens of thousands of erroneous payments.

About 45,000 payments of the Advance Recovery Rebate Credit, part of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill last year, were made to deceased dependents of taxpayers, according to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

TIGTA said the problem was a computer programming error.

Meanwhile, nearly 26,500 more payments were made to taxpayers who died before the Jan. 1, 2021 cutoff date, but whose dates of death either weren’t reported or weren’t yet validated by the IRS.

Some of those payments were rejected by banks or returned as undeliverable, but nearly 19,000 of them went through, TIGTA said.

The IRS generally lacks the authority to demand repayment, the inspector general said.

The Recovery Rebate Credit paid up to $1,400 per person, and for the most part came in checks issued by the IRS, just like previous pandemic stimulus payments.

Overall, the IRS made 167.4 million payments, and 99.48% of them were correct, TIGTA said in its report, released Thursday.

The IRS didn’t comment in response to an inquiry from The Washington Times, but in its official response to the audit, the agency said asking it to manage the stimulus payments was like trying to fit a round peg into a square hole: The IRS is set up to collect money from people, not pay them.

“Consequently, the automated systems at our disposal for issuing the [payments] were designed for the purpose of assessing and collecting tax,” said Kenneth C. Corbin, commissioner of the wage and investment division. “As such, not all information needed to accurately calculate every payment was available with the [payments] were determined, even if it resided in other systems at the time.”

For example, TIGTA flagged payments to dependents that appeared on more than one tax return, suggesting they were duplicates. But the IRS said it simply didn’t have the ability to track payments at the level of detail needed to prevent that kind of duplication.

The IRS did agree to work on additional safeguards to prevent payments to dead people, should Congress enact another round of stimulus payments in the future.

Recovery Rebate Credit payments to dead people didn’t total much in the scheme of things — about $92 million, or a tiny fraction of the $1.9 trillion price tag of the American Recovery Act.

But the payments come after the IRS was dinged in 2020 for blowing billions of dollars on bogus payments from the first round of pandemic relief.

TIGTA estimates that nearly 4.5 million erroneous payments, costing $5.5 billion, may have been made in the spring of 2020 during the first round of COVID relief. That includes about 2.2 million payments to deceased people, costing $3.5 billion.

The inspector general said it warned the IRS about the problems, but the agency didn’t follow through.

“We made recommendations during our prior review to address these conditions. However, as we noted previously, IRS management disagreed with our recommendations,” TIGTA said.

Still, things were better this time around.

TIGA identified just 1.2 million potentially erroneous payments in all, costing $1.9 billion.

Among the other bungles that the inspector general found were duplicate payments in which someone’s filing status or filing partner changed from 2019 to 2020, and payments that were sent to U.S. territories. TIGTA said that increases the risk of a double-payment.

In addition to the bogus payments issued, the inspector general also found more than 600,000 people who appeared to be eligible for payments but had not received them.

That included people incorrectly marked as being residents of a U.S. territory, and qualifying dependents of people working under an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, which is usually issued to migrants.

The IRS agreed that most of those were deserving of payments, and changed its systems.

