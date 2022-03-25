President Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Saturday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Speaking with reporters Friday aboard Air Force One, Mr. Sullivan said the president will deliver “a major address” following his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“He will give a major address tomorrow that will speak to the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression,” Mr. Sullivan said.

Mr. Biden is traveling to Poland on Friday to witness the Ukraine refugee crisis first-hand after attending an emergency NATO summit on Thursday.

Roughly 3.6 million Ukrainians and others have fled the country since the Russian invasion began last month. Most of those who fled the country headed to Poland.

It is estimated that the population of Warsaw has grown by about 300,000 since the war started last month, putting a strain on the city’s resources.

Germany announced Friday that it has accepted 253,157 refugees, but acknowledged that the number could be higher because of the lack of border checks along its border with Poland.

The majority of those fleeing to Germany are women, children, and elderly people, the German Ministry of the Interior said in an announcement.

Mr. Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would welcome 100,000 migrants from Ukraine.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.