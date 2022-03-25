The Supreme Court announced Friday that Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital following an infection.

“Justice Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today,” the public information officer told reporters.

The 73-year-old was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in the District of Columbia with flu-like symptoms a week ago and was treated with antibiotics after being diagnosed with an infection, according to a statement by the high court.

The court said he would participate in cases the court heard during the week through briefings and transcripts of the oral arguments.

Justice Thomas, the court’s longest-serving justice, was appointed to the court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

