PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said a fellow GOP lawmaker who was convicted Thursday of lying to the FBI should resign from Congress.

A federal jury found Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to the FBI about campaign donations from a foreign national. The Nebraska Republican, who is running for re-election, was convicted of three felonies and faces up to five years in prison on each count.

Mr. McCarthy, who is meeting with GOP lawmakers at a planning retreat in North Florida, told reporters Mr. Fortenberry should give up his seat.

“When someone is convicted, it’s time to resign,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Mr. Fortenberry, 61, was elected to the House in 2004.

The FBI said Mr. Fortenberry lied to them during two interviews with agents investigating illegal donations from a foreign billionaire in 2016.

“After learning of illegal contributions to his campaign, the congressman repeatedly chose to conceal the violations of federal law to protect his job, his reputation and his close associates,” U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison, said. “The lies in this case threatened the integrity of the American electoral system and were designed to prevent investigators from learning the true source of campaign funds.”

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said he plans to talk to Mr. Fortenberry today about his future in Congress.

Mr. Fortenberry claims he did not intentionally mislead the FBI. The lawmaker said he was unaware of the illegal contributions due to spotty cell phone reception with an FBI informant who connected him with a Nigerian billionaire who funneled $30,000 into his campaign.

Mr. Fortenberry’s district is solidly Republican. He’s one of three lawmakers representing Nebraska in Congress, all members of the GOP.

