Lithuania’s largest annual film festival is boycotting Russian movies this week in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The Vilnius International Film Festival opened Thursday night with a focus on Ukrainian cinema, announcing it would exclude Russia’s entries following a petition by the Ukrainian Film Academy.

Annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940, Lithuania declared its independence from Russia in March 1990 — 17 months before Ukraine followed suit.

This year’s March 24-April 3 event “honors Ukrainian directors” as it premieres 90 feature films and 51 short subjects from 56 countries in Lithuania’s capital, a press release stated Friday. It said Vilnius is the first international film festival to disinvite Russia.

The opening ceremony featured Ukrainian national colors and sunflowers as a reminder of Russia’s invasion.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.