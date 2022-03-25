ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A relative of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton barricaded himself in her home and Albuquerque police were trying to get him to surrender, authorities said Friday.

Williams Stapleton called mental health services Friday morning to report that a family member needed help. Albuquerque police were called in to try and arrest him over a felony warrant, said Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

“And at that point, he refused to come out of the house,” Gallegos said.

A SWAT team was negotiating with the man Friday afternoon.

Gallegos said Williams Stapleton was able to leave the house safely.

Police haven’t released the man’s name or the details of the felony charges against him.

The man is William Stapleton’s nephew, who she “raised like a son,” according to her attorney, Ahmed Assed. He said he’s been homeless and struggling with mental health issues. In addition to calling mental health services, Williams Stapleton also called pretrial services because of an issue with her nephew’s ankle monitor; he was on supervised release in an assault.

Separately, Williams Stapleton, a Democrat, faces criminal charges stemming from a corruption probe involving some $5 million that she has denied using to enrich herself when she was an official at Albuquerque Public Schools. Assed said he is defending her in court in the coming months.