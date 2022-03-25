A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, police said.

Emergency crews arrived at the Free Fall ride at Icon Park around 11 p.m., and took the boy to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The boy’s identity has not been released.

“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group, which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.

Mr. Stine said the Free Fall and the Sling Shot — an adjacent ride owned by his company — are closed indefinitely. Free Fall opened in December.

“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Mr. Stine said, AP reported.

The ride is 430 feet tall, and the park’s website calls it the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. The ride drops at more than 75 mph.

A representative for the amusement park did not respond to a request for comment.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.