Ukrainian counterattacks are forcing Russian forces to fall back on overextended supply lines and have allowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s army to reoccupy towns and positions up to 20 miles east of Kyiv, intelligence officials said Friday.

Forces will likely try to press Russians back further northwest of the city toward the Hostomel Airfield as Kyiv tries to notch victories against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invaders.

In the south, Russian forces are trying to get around Mykolaiv and drive west toward the key port city of Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance.

The march toward Odesa is part of Russia’s attempt to gain a foothold in the parts of Ukraine abutting the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian defense ministry said Friday that Russians had been “partially successful” in establishing a land corridor between Russia and Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, due to the amount of territory Russia controls around the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to The New York Times.

