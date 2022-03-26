Multiple explosions were reported near Lviv in Ukraine’s far west on Saturday afternoon, amid President Biden’s visit to neighboring Poland.

Lviv, which is less than 50 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland has been largely spared from major attacks throughout Russia’s month-long offensive and has become a haven for refugees fleeing cities on the front lines.

President Biden is in Warsaw — about 250 miles from Lviv — as he caps his multi-day European visit to meet with allies.

Earlier Saturday Mr. Biden met Ukrainian officials before meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to deliver a “major address” from Poland later Saturday.

