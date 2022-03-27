About one out of every four people convicted of possession of child pornography goes on to reoffend within three years — though only a small fraction of those are sex crimes, according to federal statistics.

The recidivism rate of child pornography convicts has taken center stage this month as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, defends her sentencing record amid feverish charges from Republicans that she was too lenient toward serious criminals.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission looked at 1,093 offenders convicted of possession, but not production, of child pornography and determined an overall 27.6% recidivism rate among them.

The commission found 4.3% were arrested for a sex crime within three years. Another 7.3% were nabbed for failing to register as sex offenders, and 16% ended up with other criminal entanglements within three years of their child porn convictions.

“The punishments are quite harsh,” said Douglas Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University researching sentencing policies. “The average federal sentence for [child pornography] is almost as long as the average for many violent crimes in state courts. But only a tiny percentage of offenders get caught, and that reduces the deterrent impact of long sentences to those who do.”

Republicans spent much of their time allotted for questions of Judge Jackson prodding her over more than half a dozen cases where she sentenced child pornography offenders. GOP senators said in each case where she had discretion, she delivered prison terms that were below what sentencing guidelines called for and below what prosecutors sought.

In two of the cases, the felons ended up with more criminal entanglements, according to GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee.

One case highlighted by Republicans involved an offender whom Judge Jackson sentenced to three months in prison. Sentencing guidelines called for her to get up to 10 years, prosecutors sought two years and the Probation Office recommended 18 months, GOP senators said.

Republicans ticked off other cases, listing the number of images found and ages of the victims.

Judge Jackson, defending her sentencing decisions, said she always tried to lecture child pornography offenders on the human cost of their crime, and the trauma child victims are saddled with years after the images were first taken.

But she also said the online world has upended this area of criminal law — and particularly the idea of tying more images to higher sentences.

“The sentencing scheme doesn’t place everybody at the same level,” Judge Jackson said. “On the internet with one click you can receive — you can distribute — tens of thousands. You can be doing this for 15 minutes and all of a sudden you are looking at 30, 40, 50 years in prison.”

The judge said she and other courts were trying to bring rationality to those kinds of cases.

“This is what our justice system is about. It’s about judges making determinations in meting out penalties to people who have done terrible things,” she said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said he wanted the higher sentences, saying it’s the best way to stamp out the soaring number of images being trafficked.

“I hope you go to jail for 50 years if you are on the internet trolling for images of children,” Mr. Graham said. “Every federal judge out there should make it harder for somebody to go on a computer and view this filth.”

He said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip line received reports of 85 million images, video and other files showing child sexual exploitation in 2021.

Mary Graw Leary, senior associate dean at The Catholic University of America, said solely looking at recidivism rates is a misguided measure for child pornography felons because they are a somewhat “unique” group of offenders for many reasons in that they can more easily avoid rearrest by going on the dark web.

She said the felon revictimizes a child every time an image is seen or shared, calling it a “crime in perpetuity.”

“It is much more serious than looking at pictures,” Ms. Leary said.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s report, the median sentence handed down by federal judges is about 60 months for non-production child porn felons.

Possession, according to the laws passed by Congress nearly 20 years ago, doesn’t carry a mandatory minimum, with only a suggested range of zero to 10 years imprisonment.

By contrast, distribution and receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

“The crime has grown so much in recent years due to the advance of digital technology and the way we define child porn,” said Ohio State University’s Mr. Berman. “When a teen sends nude selfies to another teen, that is [child porn]. And now anyone and everyone can take pics and make movies with every electronic device and can post those online very easily.”

Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it is on the lawmakers to update sentencing laws to fix any discrepancy.

“Part of our job, we have failed in responding to the changing circumstances that face this crime. What has it been,15 or 16 years? She is not an outlier in sentencing. Seventy percent of the federal judges face the same dilemma and wonder why Congress has failed to act,” Mr. Durbin said. “We have to update these guidelines.”

The criticism of Judge Jackson’s record for child pornography felons, though, hasn’t unsettled Democratic senators thus far, it appears.

The most moderate Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, announced Friday he will support Judge Jackson’s confirmation following her Senate hearings last week.

His announcement puts the caucus on schedule to have her confirmed before leaving for Easter recess, which begins April 8, as they had planned. With a 50-50 Senate, Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote in favor of her nomination.

Judge Jackson will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the current term.

Once confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black female justice and the sixth woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

