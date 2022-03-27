Pope Francis on Sunday issued an urgent plea for humanity “to abolish war, to erase it from human history before it erases human history,” marking one month of fighting in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francis issued his call from St. Peter’s Square in Rome, addressing pilgrims at the Sunday Angelus prayers.

Francis, who did not name Russia or its leader Vladimir Putin in his comments, called the invasion “the beginning of this cruel and senseless war,” a conflict that “represents a defeat for everyone, for every one of us,” according to remarks translated by the Vatican’s press office.

“War does not devastate the present only, but the future of a society as well,” the pope said.

He reported reading “that from the beginning of the aggression in Ukraine, one of every two children has been displaced from their country. This means destroying the future, causing dramatic trauma in the smallest and most innocent among us.”

“War should not be something that is inevitable,” he added.

Rather than becoming accustomed to war, “we need to convert today’s anger into a commitment for tomorrow,” he said.

“Enough! Stop it! May the weapons be silenced. let us be serious about peace!” Francis said.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.