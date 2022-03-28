President Biden released Monday a budget that includes nearly $82 billion over five years to maintain preparations for future pandemics through better data collection and equal access to vaccines.

The Department of Health and Human Services said its blueprint for fiscal 2023 creates a Vaccines for Adults program that would provide uninsured adults with any shots recommended by advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is modeled on an existing vaccine program for children.

Among other provisions, the budget includes $200 million for the CDC’s data-modernization efforts amid complaints that data about the coronavirus is often incomplete or outdated. The agency said the data system will be “equity-centered” so that it is “complete, accessible, and representative of all people.”

“In addition to combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States must catalyze advances in science, technology, and core capabilities to prepare for future biological threats,” HHS said in its plan.

The COVID-19 crisis is in a lull but the BA.2 variant is beginning to surge in parts of the country, while the White House is getting constant reminders of the threat as it cajoles lawmakers to free up more funds.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive after traveling with Mr. Biden, making it the 79-year-old president’s fourth close call with the virus this month.

The new budget plan is only a blueprint. Congress would have to provide the actual funding.

Already, Mr. Biden is struggling to get lawmakers to approve about $22 billion in requested emergency funding to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Republicans in Congress said the administration should tap into existing funds or find ways to offset the spending, prompting a flurry of negotiations as prominent labs begin charging uninsured persons for virus testing because a federal reimbursement fund ran out of money.

White House officials have said they need new funding to ensure the federal government can supply booster shots to the general population in case health regulators and advisers recommend them beyond vulnerable populations.

“We have enough supply for the immunocompromised to get a fourth dose and, if authorized in the coming weeks, enough supply for fourth doses for our most vulnerable, including seniors,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. “So we have enough inventory of vaccines to support possible fourth doses this spring. However, if the science shows that fourth doses are needed for the general population later this year, we will not have the supply necessary to ensure shots are available, free, and easy to access for all Americans.”

