President Biden on Monday refused to disavow his impassioned demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin step down from power, insisting that he was expressing a personal opinion and not U.S. policy.

“I’m not walking anything back,” Mr. Biden told reporters. “The fact of the matter is that I was expressing the moral outrage. I wasn’t then nor am I now articulating any policy change. I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt then and I make no apologies for it.”

Speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, Mr. Biden declared that Mr. Putin should not remain in power.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” the president said in the speech.

It drew a rebuke from U.S. allies in Europe and others for suggesting that the U.S. supported a policy of regime change in Moscow.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.