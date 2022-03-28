President Biden tested negative for COVID-19, the White House announced Monday after he returned from Europe with an administration spokeswoman who had tested positive.

The president’s last publicly known negative COVID-19 test was Friday when he left Brussels for Warsaw during his four-day trip to Europe to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said late Sunday that she tested positive upon returning with Mr. Biden from Europe.

Ms. Jean-Pierre said she had a “socially distanced meeting” with Mr. Biden and the president would not be considered a close contact under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

She added that she is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will work from home until after her five-day isolation period ends and she tests negative.

COVID-19 cases have declined in Washington, D.C., since their peak in January amid the omicron variant. Still, several people close to Mr. Biden have tested positive for the virus this month.

Ahead of Mr. Biden’s trip to Europe, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

Earlier this month, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.

