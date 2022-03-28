President Biden on Monday unveiled his 2023 budget with more spending to fight crime, boost the military and combat climate change and pays for it by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

The $5.8 trillion budget includes $1.6 trillion in discretionary spending with about $649 billion in domestic spending and $813 billion for defense programs, including cash for overseas activities.

“Budgets are statements of values and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

“The budget makes one of the largest investments in national security in U.S. history, strengthening our military and leveraging our renewed strength at home to meet pressing global challenges,” Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young told reporters Monday.

Despite the big military boost, the tax-and-spend plan is designed to satisfy Mr. Biden’s Democrats and provide lofty goals for them to run on for this year’s elections. The document, however, has virtually no chance of becoming law, as has been the case for every budget in recent years.

Mr. Biden‘s included a dramatic increase in taxes levied against the wealthiest Americans.

The budget is merely a request to Congress and is not binding, but it sets the tone of the president’s agenda.

It calls for a minimum 20% tax on households worth more than $100 million, a significant overhaul to the U.S. tax code. It would apply to the top 0.01% of households with half of the revenue coming from households worth more than $1 billion.

The White House said the new tax, which for the first time would tax gains from unsold assets like stocks, would reduce the U.S. deficit by $360 billion over the next decade.

Mr. Biden is trying to woo voters who list crime, the war in Ukraine, and soaring inflation as their top priorities. But it also includes several nods to his leftist base, including spending $44.9 billion to tackle climate change, a $16.7 billion boost from 2021.

The White House described it as a deficit-reduction budget.

Overall, it provides a $1.3 trillion decline in federal spending over the last fiscal year, though much of the decrease is from expiring COVID-19 federal assistance programs.

Mr. Biden is seeking to increase military spending in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. He requested $813.3 billion in national security spending, an increase of $31 billion or 4%.

The budget also set $4.1 billion in new spending for the Defense Department to research and develop defensive capabilities to protect the U.S., another $5 billion for a space-based missile warning system to detect threats and $2 billion for a missile interceptor to protect the U.S. from ballistic missile threats from nations like Iran and North Korea.

Mr. Biden is also asking for new funding to help address the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Another $32 billion would go to fight crime, pushing back on far-left calls to defend the police. The funding includes $20.6 billion for the Justice Department to spend on federal law enforcement, crime prevention, and intervention. It represents a $2 billion increase from the $18.6 billion currently allocated for the Justice Department to spend on those efforts.

The remaining funds would double the amount of money the Justice Department can dole out to local police departments to boost hiring. Another $500 million would go to community violence interventions, a tenfold increase.

For the first time, the White House has proposed providing Veterans Affairs with its own funding stream. The plan is to infuse the VA’s budget with $119 billion, a historic 32% increase, That money will fund training programs for clinicians and preparedness for national emergencies.

Much of the $44.9 billion Mr. Biden dedicated to combating climate change is a retooling of the climate proposals in his stalled $1.3 trillion spending program, known as Build Back Better. It includes funding to invest in wind energy, solar and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

An additional $81.7 billion was allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for future pandemics, and $9.9 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen the public health infrastructure.

Programs dedicated to preventing veteran suicides, including a crisis line for current and former military members, would get $497 million.

Much of the $18 billion Mr. Biden dedicated to combating climate change is a retooling of the climate proposals in his stalled $1.75 trillion spending program, known as Build Back Better. The budget includes funding for wind and solar projects to help reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

The climate initiatives include $17.5 billion for the Interior Department to manage the 500 million acres of public lands. That marks a $2.8 billion or 19% increase from 2021.

Roughly $5 billion of that funding would go to environmental programs, including $375 million to research the impact of climate change and $325 million to restore lands devastated by forest fires.

The $254 million for climate programs is a $151 million increase over 2021 levels.

