Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will appear before the House committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot next week.

Mr. Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, is set to appear virtually in front of the panel, according to ABC News. His appearance is voluntary.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Kushner was traveling to Washington from Saudi Arabia, where he had been conducting official business.

His wife, Ivanka Trump, was at the White House where she reportedly had urged her father to stop the riot.

It’s unclear whether Ms. Trump will comply with the committee’s investigation after her husband’s participation.

The Jan. 6 committee also requested an interview with Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The panel’s interest in Mrs. Thomas stems from her text message exchanges with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which she encouraged him to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Mrs. Thomas also had reportedly lobbied for conservative attorney Sidney Powell to be the face of the effort to overturn the election, adding that she had been in contact with Mr. Kushner over the matter.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, will vote Monday on whether to invoke criminal referrals against former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino over their failure to comply with the probe.

