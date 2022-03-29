Sens. Charles E. Grassley and Ron Johnson have revealed financial records showing how an arm of the Chinese government transferred $100,000 to President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate Monday night, Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, cited an Aug. 4, 2017, Wells Fargo wire transaction from CEFC, a Chinese energy conglomerate, that sent $100,000 to an account controlled by Hunter Biden.

“Now there is no middleman in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden,” the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said. “To the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues: Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?”

Mr. Grassley and Mr. Johnson have been investigating the younger Mr. Biden’s financial dealings since prior to the president’s election. They previously reported that Hunter Biden was enmeshed in business dealings with Chinese Communist Party oligarchs, including Gongwen Dong and Mervyn Yan.

The information on Hunter Biden’s finances, the lawmakers say, comes from government records dating back to the Obama administration and from transcribed interviews of government officials.

The two Republicans said more disclosures are coming that will detail further ties between the Biden family and China’s communist rulers.

“Our report exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter … and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime. These were Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese government’s military and intelligence service,” Mr. Grassley said, highlighting Chinese spy chief Patrick Ho.

Hunter Biden reportedly claimed he at one point represented Ho, “who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.”

Sen. Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican and member of the Homeland Security Committee, said during his remarks that previous reports on the young Mr. Biden’s business deals have been “full of irrefutable evidence like this” but that Democrats dismissed the reports as “Russian disinformation.”

“That money from CEFC, which is effectively an arm of the Chinese government, went directly to Hunter Biden. Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug,” Mr. Johnson said.

Mr. Grassley and Mr. Johnson say they plan to disclose more evidence of bank transfers between and among companies like CEFC, Northern International Capital, Hudson West 3, Awasco and James Biden’s Lion Hall Group, the last being a firm owned by President Biden’s brother.

The Washington Times reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

