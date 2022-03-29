The Biden administration said Tuesday that Americans over 50 may get another booster to protect against COVID-19 if they want to, although the extra shot has not been explicitly recommended.

The Food and Drug Administration said a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines will be available to persons who received a previous booster at least four months ago, amid fears that waning immunity will leave older persons exposed to more severe health outcomes.

Regulators also said immunocompromised persons 12 and older can get another shot of the Pfizer vaccine and persons with the same kind of conditions 18 or older can get another dose of the Moderna version.

While not surprising, the FDA decision escalates the debate about what level of protection society is trying to achieve against the virus, whether all ages will need recurring boosters to achieve it, and if better vaccines should be in the pipeline.

Tuesday’s decision was driven in part by evidence from Israel, which is ahead of the global curve in using Pfizer shots and has a centralized data-collection system.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

COVID case counts, hospitalizations and deaths are at their lowest point since last summer but the country is warily eyeing the fast-moving BA.2 variant now raging in Europe. Still, it is unclear whether a pandemic-weary public will rush out to get more shots.

Roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated with a primary series of shots and 45% of Americans, or about 97 million people, have gotten a booster in the form of a third shot after receiving the messenger-RNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna or a second dose after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The additional booster would be the fourth shot for people who take advantage of the new authorization since it applies to the mRNA vaccines. But the push is raising new questions about who really needs another shot to restore antibody levels and whether the goal is to stiff-arm any infection at all or to limit the levels of severe disease.

“It’s clear that the immunosuppressed will benefit, but not everyone above 50 is immunosuppressed to the degree needed to benefit. It’s important to be proactive but there must be a rigorous scientific process underlying the recommendation,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The real issue is that the administration is not clear on goals. If protection against severe disease is the goal with these first-generation vaccines, as it should be, it delimits the target population of boosters.”

Experts also said federal officials should be more explicit about whether seniors should get the shots as Americans try to move beyond COVID-19 and return to normalcy.

“I think that the FDA and [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] are not serving the public well by refusing to clearly state whether they recommend older people in America should receive a second booster or not,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University.

“Leaving it up to the individual him or herself leaves the public without clear public health guidance. It is becoming deeply frustrating to the U.S. population that they continually need to get more vaccinations. It is undermining trust in COVID-19 vaccines,” he added.

The FDA says it is still working to chart next steps. Officials have scheduled an advisory meeting for April 6 to debate who should get additional boosters in the coming months and whether the vaccines need to be tailored to specific variants as the U.S. debates the best use of a quiet stretch in the pandemic to avoid future shocks.

The Biden administration is imploring Congress to free up emergency funds to pay for vaccine doses, treatments and testing, though Republicans want Democrats to tap existing funds or find a way to offset the new spending.

The White House says it has enough vaccines in its inventory to satisfy demand among those over 50, but it would struggle to procure the shot on behalf of the American people if regulators and advisers push boosters for all adults.

Looking farther ahead, experts said recurring rounds of booster shots might not be sustainable with the public. They’re hopeful that scientists can develop a second generation of vaccines that are more effective and longer-lasting.

“I think the U.S. urgently needs to invest in development of a new generation of vaccines that are effective against all variants, and have longer-term effectiveness,” Mr. Gostin said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a recent Washington Post Live event that successive boosters of existing vaccines will simply backfill antibody levels, but there may be underlying parts of the immune system, including co-called memory B-cells, that can fight off disease over the long haul.

He said “that’s not easily measurable, and it may be that multiple boosters do incrementally increase that, but when it comes to antibodies, not so much.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.