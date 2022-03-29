Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, accused Ginni Thomas of having helped contribute to the U.S. Capitol riot by perpetuating the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr. Jeffries said he found it “deeply troubling” that Mrs. Thomas, who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, may have played a role in the riot.

“It is deeply troubling that the wife of a Supreme Court justice appears to have been intimately involved in peddling the Big Lie, perhaps fanning the flames of the insurrection [and] being involved in issues that clearly fall before the jurisdiction of a member of the United States Supreme Court,” said Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat.

His comments follow a request to Mrs. Thomas for an interview from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, after reports emerged that she exchanged a series of texts with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Her texts reportedly urge Mr. Meadows to help overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and put conservative lawyer Sidney Powell in charge of pursuing the issue.

Mr. Jeffries also encouraged Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the Capitol riot and the 2020 election.

“I think there’s a reasonable argument to be made that that should happen,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 committee made criminal referrals Monday night against two former Trump aides, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

The panel has pursued referrals against former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who was indicted last year, and Mr. Meadows, whose referral is being reviewed by the Justice Department.

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is scheduled to appear virtually before the panel next week.

The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

It’s chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, two anti-Trump Republicans, are the sole GOP lawmakers on the committee.

