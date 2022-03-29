Members of Congress will have the opportunity next week to grill a half dozen oil and natural gas executives over record-high energy prices, despite a refusal by some companies to participate.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Tuesday that BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Shell USA will appear for testimony on April 6 about record-high prices at the pump.

The hearing is expected to be tense, with Democrats accusing the executives of taking advantage of high oil prices to rip off consumers.

“While American families struggle to shoulder the burden of rising gas prices from Putin’s war on Ukraine, fossil fuel companies are not doing enough to relieve pain at the pump, instead lining their pockets with one hand while sitting on the other,” House Energy Committee Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, chair of the committee’s investigations panel, said in a joint statement.

“It’s time we get to the bottom of why oil companies are content to watch Americans suffer so that their shareholders and executives can reap enormous profits,” the two Democrats added.

News of the oil executives’ willingness to participate came just hours after the House Natural Resources Committee said Devon Energy and two other energy companies refused requests to appear for a separate April 5 hearing.

