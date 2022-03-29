President Biden on Tuesday held a call with European leaders to take stock of the situation in Ukraine as Moscow pledged to “drastically reduce military activity” on two key fronts.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi joined Mr. Biden on the secure call.

The call, which began at 9:15 a.m., comes amid key developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said earlier Tuesday that Moscow would reduce its military presence near Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and Chernihiv.

Mr. Fomin made the announcement as Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for a fresh round of peace talks. The development suggests that some progress was made during the talks, which are ongoing.

Also Tuesday, the British Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces were having “some success” mobilizing counterattacks near Kyiv, including Irpin, where Ukraine‘s military had driven out Russian forces.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.