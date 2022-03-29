Once dismissed as a Russian hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop is now public record.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, entered the hard drive of President Biden’s son into the Congressional Record at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.

“Moments ago, I successfully entered the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional Record. SUBPOENA HUNTER BIDEN,” Mr. Gaetz crowed on Twitter along with a video of the moment.

According to a report in Newsmax, Mr. Gaetz was cross-examining Bryan Vorndran, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, about the laptop, which the Bureau reportedly seized in April 2019.

Mr. Vorndran declined to answer questions in what Newsmax called a “spirited exchange,” prompting Mr. Gaetz to hold up an external computer drive and asked that it be entered into the record.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat and the panel chairman, objected but later dropped the objection.

“After consultation with majority staff, I seek unanimous consent to enter into the record of this committee, content from, files from, and copies from the Hunter Biden laptop,” Mr. Gaetz said in the video clip he posted on Twitter.

“Without objection,” Mr. Nadler replied.

In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post first reported on the laptop, but Democrats and the media dismissed the story as Russian disinformation, ridiculed the chain of custody accounts, and attacked former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani as unreliable.

Silicon Valley social-media giants used those reasons to, among other things, cancel the New York Post’s Twitter account for several days and prevent others from sharing the story.

The laptop has been repeatedly confirmed since as authentic, most recently in the middle of a New York Times story.

