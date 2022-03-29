Ukrainian forces are counterattacking the Russian army outside Kyiv and having some success in pushing back the invaders from a number of positions around the capital, British intelligence officials said Tuesday.

The attacks are focused northwest of Kyiv in Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

“However, Russia still poses a significant threat to the city through their strike capability,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Russians continue to shell Mariupol in the south, but the center of the city remains under Ukrainian control.

The ministry said Russians are maintaining blocking positions elsewhere in the country while attempting to “reorganize and reset their forces.”

Also Tuesday, a Russian strike hit a government building in the port city of Mykolaiv, leaving a huge hole in its center and 11 people trapped in the rubble, according to The New York Times.

The fighting is unfolding as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators meet in Istanbul, Turkey, about a possible cease-fire.

