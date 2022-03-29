Demand for tickets to Chris Rock‘s comedy shows has skyrocketed since Will Smith slapped him at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony.

The comedian begins his Ego Death World Tour on Saturday, and ticket prices on the resell platform TickPick have risen from a low of $46 on March 18 to $341, Variety reported.

TickPick tweeted that sales soared overnight Sunday after the incident, saying it had sold a month’s worth of tickets in a day.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

The Ego Death World Tour, Mr. Rock’s first showcase of new material in five years, will stop in 30 North American cities over the next several months.

“Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director,” Live Nation said in a statement announcing the tour.

Mr. Rock has six shows scheduled at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre from Wednesday to Friday, all sold out, before the Ego Death World Tour officially kicks off Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

