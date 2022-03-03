The Homeland Security Department granted Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. on Thursday, giving both illegal immigrants and those here on short-term visas a chance to remain and work for up to 18 months amid their country’s chaos.

Anyone in the U.S. by the start of this month is eligible. Advocacy groups figure about 30,000 people are likely to be eligible.

“In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.