Federal prosecutors announced charges Thursday against an American they say violated U.S. sanctions by working for a Russian oligarch, calling the case an “example” amid Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Authorities said John Hanick tried to set up television networks on behalf of Konstantin Malofeyev, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2014 for promoting pro-Russia separatism in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The charges come as the U.S. has imposed a new, deeper round of sanctions against Russian government officials and top moneymen in an attempt to punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Justice Department will do everything it can to stamp out Russian aggression and interference,” said Matthew G. Olsen, assistant attorney general in the national security division.

Mr. Malofeyev was sanctioned for providing support to the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic. Authorities say Mr. Hanick was working for Mr. Malofeyev at the time and continued even after the sanctions.

Mr. Hanick was trying to set up TV networks for Mr. Malofeyev, giving him a chance to spread his pro-Moscow point of view, according to emails included in the indictment filed in federal court in New York.

When FBI agents talked to Mr. Hanick in 2021, they say he lied about the nature of his work.

“The U.S. sanctions on Malofeyev prohibit U.S. citizens from working for or doing business with Malofeyev but as alleged, Hanick violated those sanctions by working directly for Malofeyev on multiple television projects over the course of several years,” said Damien Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Mr. Hanick, 71, was arrested in London on Feb. 3 on a request from the U.S.

He is charged with violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and making false statements.

Prosecutors said Mr. Hanisk is the first person to be charged with violating the 2014 sanctions.

New sanctions imposed in the last few weeks run even deeper, seeking to freeze the assets of many of Russia’s wealthiest people — including Mr. Putin himself. The goal, Biden administration officials say, is to isolate Russia and make it feel pain from its decision to breach international order.

Attorney General Merrick Garland this week announced a new task force, dubbed “KleptoCapture,” aimed at enforcing the sanctions.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war,” Mr. Garland said. “Let me be clear: if you violate our laws, we will hold you accountable.”

Officials signaled they’re eager to use forfeiture procedures to seize assets that belong to sanctioned individuals, and will police efforts to use cryptocurrency to try to launder money to evade the sanctions.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.