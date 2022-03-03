The first troops from the NATO Response Force arrived in Romania this week to reinforce the alliance’s eastern defensive posture following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Tuesday deployment marks the first time NATO has activated the multinational unit, which can include up to 40,000 troops. The U.S. contribution to the NATO Response Force (NRF) could come from about 7,000 troops who are being deployed to Germany to support nervous NATO allies along Russia’s border.

“The NRF ensures that the alliance continues to have the speed, responsiveness and capability to defend NATO territory and populations,” NATO officials said in a statement.

About 500 French troops from the country’s Alpine Hunters unit were the first to arrive in Romania as part of the deployment. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the arrival of the French soldiers.

“Over the last weeks, we have increased our presence in the eastern part of the alliance and now, we are for the first time in our history deploying the NATO Response Force. French troops have arrived in Romania as the lead element of this force,” Mr. Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“Our commitment to Article 5, our collective defence clause, is iron-clad. We will protect and defend every inch of NATO territory,” he said.

